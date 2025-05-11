‘Ek hi mukka…’: Mishi Khan slams Kangana Ranaut over anti-Pakistan remarks

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has slammed Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory comments against Pakistan and its people during India-Pakistan tensions.

Ranaut’s inflammatory social media post, comparing Pakistanis to cockroaches and terrorists and called for a complete wipeout of the country from the world map, sparked outrage.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mishi Khan mocked Ranaut, referencing Pakistan’s military response, Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, and challenged her to rethink her words.

Khan stated, “Kangana, how did you like Pakistan’s response? Speaking ill of Pakistan and its people has cost you dearly. We’re here to defend our country and its people. Look at yourself before pointing fingers.”

She challenged Ranaut to a “middle-ground” confrontation, suggesting a single punch from her would suffice, and warned of consequences if Ranaut continued her rhetoric.

Earlier, Popular actor Hira Mani hit back at Bollywood diva turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan comments with a savage reply.

In response to Ranaut’s anti-Pakistan comments, which read, “Bloody cockroaches… creepy, nasty nation full of terrorists. should be wiped out from the world map only,” the Pakistani celebrity wrote, “Tujhey bilkul sahi laat maari hai Hrithik ne aur kaam waam tere paas hai nahi chipkali kahin ki. Pakistan se tou tujhey gaalian parti hi hain, India bhi sahi tujhey side pe rakhta hai (Hrithik [Roshan] was right with what he did to you. You are anyway out of work, and while you get bashed by Pakistanis, Indians don’t like you much either).”

The ‘Do Bol’ actor further labelled Ranaut ‘Chipkali (lizard)’ and reminded her of Pakistan’s armed forces’ response to India’s unprovoked aggression, Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos, launched in the early hours of Saturday.