Mishi Khan slams Sana Nawaz over ‘Artists have no boundaries’ remark

Actor-host Mishi Khan slammed Lollywood diva Sana Nawaz for her stance on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, saying ‘artists have no boundaries’ and shouldn’t be expected to get involved in these issues.

Pakistani film star Sana Nawaz, who is currently vacationing in London, recently came under fire after she refused to say much on the India-Pakistan issue, emphasising that actors and artists should not be forced to engage in conflicts, as it is not their job.

Besides the flak on social media, her fellow actor and close ‘friend’ Mishi Khan also criticised Nawaz for her stance.

In her responding video on Instagram, Khan addressed Nawaz, saying, “How can you even say that Sana that ‘artists have no boundaries’? Didn’t you show your Pakistani passport for immigration in England, or did they give you a visa on your artist status?”

“It’s important to define the boundaries when the sovereignty of your country is at stake,” she urged. “Take a lesson from Indian artists, they are very clear in their stance of being Indians first and then artists.”

“I’m sorry, but it’s totally nonsensical to say that ‘artists have no boundaries’. May some sense prevail on you. If you can’t express your solidarity with Pakistan, at least refrain from giving such statements,” Khan slammed. “I’m sorry, I know you’re my friend but I have to tell you and school you, that borders are equally defined for the artists as well when their country’s sovereignty is at stake, and its a duty of every single citizen, irrespective of their profession, to define these boundaries as a Pakistani.”

In the end, Khan urged Nawaz to ‘read about the two-nation theory’ and do her research before giving such ‘lame’ statements. “This is pathetic,” she concluded.

