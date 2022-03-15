Misinformation must be countered through unified response: COAS

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threatens national cohesion and must be identified, countered collectively through a unified response, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

COAS Bajwa’s remarks came while interacting with students and faculty of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

“Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth. Human resource development, innovation and technological advancements are vital for progress,” the ISPR quoted Chief of Army Staff as saying.

The army chief also appreciated the role and contributions of LUMS in preparing future leadership of Pakistan, the ISPR statement said.

Upon arrival, General Bajwa was revived by varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members.

The army chief also attended the induction ceremony of SH-15 artillery guns in Corps of Artillery. Chief of Army Staff expressed satisfaction on induction of a state of the art weapon system to meet future battlefield challenges.

“Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy would assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army,” COAS remarked.

