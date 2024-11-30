web analytics
Miss Grand Pakistan refuses to do a film with Shah Rukh Khan

Popular Pakistani model Roma Michael, who represented Pakistan at the Miss Grand International last month, said she is not interested in doing a film with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new podcast interview with a digital media outlet, supermodel-turned-actor and Miss Grand Pakistan Roma Michael shared that she believes in the power of manifestation and has some dreams and goals set for her, however, doing a Bollywood film with Shah Rukh Khan is not one of them.

“I do believe in manifestation. Everyone should have dreams and goals and should work towards achieving them,” she said, adding that those without any aims in life are ‘losers’ according to her.

Michael continued, “I’ve manifested a lot of things and it has worked. I’d manifested participating in Miss Grand International and acting in dramas [and they have been fulfilled].”

When asked if a film with SRK is next on her manifestation list, the beauty queen maintained that she would prefer to be cast opposite a comparatively younger guy.

“He [Khan] is quite old so we would not look good as a couple,” she said. “I’m 29 and he is above 50.”

Michael also mentioned that her next goals include Bollywood and Hollywood movies as well as international fashion shows.

