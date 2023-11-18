Miss Universe China dropped out of pageant for THIS reason

Chinese beauty queen Qi Jia, representing the country at the prestigious ‘Miss Universe’ pageant, has been dropped out of the competition.

As per the reports from foreign-based media outlets, Qi Jia, who was representing China at the 72nd edition of the international beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2023, scheduled to take place from November 15-18, was forced to withdraw from the competition, due to unavoidable visa delays.

According to the details shared by the organizing committee, Jia’s arrival in El Salvador was delayed due to visa complications and she missed out on several rounds, scheduled before the November 18 finale. Therefore, she had to step back from the pageant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe China • 环球小姐中国粉絲 (@missuniversechinapageantorg)

“The organizing committee and the champion Ms. Jia Qi applied for visa procedures as soon her crowning was announced, and actively prepared for the global finals, however due to late issuance she flew to El Salvador as soon her visa was granted missing more than a week of activities making her impossible to compete at this year’s international event,” Miss Universe China announced on social media.

The announcement also mentioned that this is not the end of this journey for Jia, as she will continue her training and represent the country in the pageant next year.

For the unversed, Miss Universe 2023 will unfold at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 18, 2023, where R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will pass on the coveted crown to her successor, to be named from the 84 participating beauty queens.

