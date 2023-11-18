Pakistan’s Erica Robin turns heads in ‘Miss Universe’ swimsuit round

Pakistan’s first-ever representative at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, Erica Robin turned heads with her fresh spin to traditional bikini in the swimsuit round.

Karachi’s Erica Robin, 25, who was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan in September among the five finalists, to represent the country for the first time in the 71-year history of the beauty pageant, has been making waves and winning hearts with her cultural representation in El Salvador.

The beauty queen was particularly lauded for her fresh yet modest spin on the traditional idea of a bikini or swimsuit for one of the prelims when she decided to slip in a stunning, pastel pink Kaftan/Burkini by renowned designer Rubin Singer, to stay true to the culture and avoid the unnecessary skin show.

Meanwhile, for the national costume round, Robin opted for ‘Pehchaan/Identity’, celebrating the rich and diverse culture, history and lifestyles of the people of the country.

“Pakistan is home to multiple ethnicities based on region, religion, language, and culture. Few of the existing ethnicities include Baloch, Brahui, Sindhi, Punjabi, Muhajir, Saraiki, Memon, Kalashi, Balti, Wakhi, Afghani, Kashmiri, and Hindkowan. This costume is a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultures, seamlessly weaving together its distinct beauty and the profound love and unity embedded in its people’s hearts. The intricate patchwork blends the rural and urban elements, paying homage to the rich crafts and heritage of Pakistan. The handcrafted fan, a major part of Pakistan’s tribal lifestyle, is a symbol of power, and elegance and an ode to its roots. Meanwhile, the grand silhouette serves as a powerful visual testament to Pakistan’s remarkable growth and evolution over time. It embodies the nation’s journey from its roots in tradition to its strides toward modernity since gaining independence,” she said of her Khaadi-designed ensemble.

While Robin continues to make a lasting mark for herself and Pakistan at the international pageant, fans eagerly await to witness what she has more in store to represent the country on the global stage, with the November 18 finale.

For the unversed, Miss Universe 2023 will unfold at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 18, 2023, where R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will pass on the coveted crown to her successor, to be named from the 84 participating beauty queens.

