Missing child found dead from field in Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU: A missing child was found dead by local police from the field in Sadiq Colony neighbourhood in Mian Channu, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that the dead body of the deceased boy was shifted to the hospital for post mortem.

The residents expressed suspicions of the child’s murder after rape.

Earlier in September, two children had been found dead in Punjab’s Sadiqabad, a day after they went missing. The bodies of Habib and Mehran, both aged eight years, were found in the Kander mines area.

They had gone missing Saturday evening, the police said, adding the bodies were shifted to a hospital for medical examination.

Earlier in July, a seven-year-old boy was found dead in Okara two days after he went missing from his home. According to the police, the boy was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

