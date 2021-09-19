Two missing children found dead in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: Two children were found dead in Punjab’s Sadiqabad on Sunday, a day after they went missing.

The bodies of Habib and Mehran, both aged eight years, were found in the Kander mines area.

They had gone missing Saturday evening, the police said, adding the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for medical examination.

The police said they have launched investigation to trace their murderer (s).

Earlier in July, a seven-year-old boy was found dead in Okara two days after he went missing from his home. According to the police, the boy was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.