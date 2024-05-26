Missing four-year-old Ayesha recovered after months in Karachi

KARACHI: The four-year-old girl reportedly went missing on August 14, 2023, from the Numaish roundabout recovered after months from Karachi’s Surjani Town area, ARY news reported on Sunday.

The police officials in a statement revealed that the missing child was residing with a family in the Surjani Town area of Karachi.

Ayesha’s mother, along with the family – taking care of the minor girl for the past 3-4 months – from Surjani [New Lyari area], reached the Azizabad Police Station to report her recovery.

The parents of the minor girl claimed that the family allegedly kidnapped and kept the girl at Surjani Town [New Lyari area].

The child’s family maintained that the people who had the minor girl for the past couple of months deprived her of food and clothing, and had intentions to sell her.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing girl disclosed a call from an unknown number that informed her about the whereabouts of her missing daughter.

Earlier, the missing Hyderabad girl was recovered by Sindh police from Karachi’s Lighthouse area.

Police said that the girl was allegedly in contact with the young boy from Karachi on social media. The police arrested the boy and girl from the Lighthouse area.

In a statement, the young boy revealed that the girl reached Karachi’s Saddar area alone from Hyderabad at her own will. The arrested boy said in his statement that he wanted to marry the girl, however, they didn’t want to marry without their family’s consent.

The family of the missing girl complained to the Hyderabad market police station, after which a special team has been constituted for investigation.