Missing Karachi boy found dead from water drain

KARACHI: A body of a four-year-old boy, who went missing a few days earlier from Karachi’s Surjani Town, has been found from a small river.

According to ARY News, a four-year-old boy named Hasban went missing from Sujrani Town on January 12, The parents reported the missing of their child and registered complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the local police conducted a preliminary investigation and informed the CPLC, which released an advertisement for the disappearance of little Hasban under the Zainab Alert Bill, but he could not be recovered.

The family was left in shock on Thursday (today) when police reported that the body of four-year-old Hasban had been recovered from a river in Surjani Town. The news spread like wildfire in the area. Police with the help of rescue teams retrieved the body of the child and shifted it to the hospital.

The parents of the deceased boy demanded of the police to immediately investigate the incident and provide them justice.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the police said, the investigation is already underway to find the reasons for who and why the child was killed.

Meanwhile, in the Sindh Assembly, PTI parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman reacted strongly to the incident and said that an innocent child accidentally fell into a river or was killed. The police should conduct a transparent investigation in all aspects and inform the family as soon as possible

