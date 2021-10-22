Skeletal remains of missing boy found from field in Jaranwala

JARANWALA: Police officials have recovered the skeletal remains of a missing 12-year-old boy after two months from a field in Jaranwala, ARY News reported on Friday.

A 12-year-old boy named Iftikhar had gone missing two months ago from the vicinity of City police station in Jaranwala. Police had registered an abduction case for the missing boy.

Police said that the skeletal remains of the murdered boy were recovered from a field after being spotted by the arrested suspects.

Police said that two suspects had revealed about dumping Iftikhar’s body in the field after rape and murder.

The relatives of the slain boy demanded the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident.

Earlier in September, two children had been found dead in Punjab’s Sadiqabad, a day after they went missing.

The bodies of Habib and Mehran, both aged eight years, had been recovered from the Kander mines area.

In July, a seven-year-old boy had been found dead in Okara two days after he went missing from his home. According to the police, the boy was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.