‘Missing’ Karachi woman recovered from Lahore, one arrested

KARACHI: The ‘missing’ Karachi woman from the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area namely Anum was recovered from Lahore during a joint raid of Malir Operation and Investigation police, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Malir Operation and Investigation Police officials conducted a joint raid in Lahore and recovered the Karachi woman, Anum, who went missing from her Gulshan-e-Hadeed residence a few days ago. Police also arrested a suspected man during the raid.

Police said that Anum left the home of her own choice as per the initial investigation. The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday tomorrow.

Police officials revealed that Anum and the arrested man befriended each other via Instagram.

On November 17, a married woman had mysteriously gone missing from Karach’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. As per details, the mother-of-one namely Anum Sohaib went missing under mysterious circumstances after departing for a job interview.

Her husband had lodged a case at the Steel Town police station.

Her husband said that the family searched for her everywhere but failed to recover her. Later, the family decided to lodge a case. He said that the phone number of her wife was provided to the police officials. He added that her mobile phone is turned off and the CCTV cameras were not working due to loadshedding when she left the home.

The investigation officials had said that a probe will be conducted in all aspects on the basis of CDR and digital records.

