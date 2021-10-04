Man goes missing, joins search party looking for himself

A man from Turkey who went missing joined a manhunt without realizing that it was meant for him in the first place.

The report stated that the 51-year-old Beyhan Mutlu had gone for drinks with his friend in a forest in the north of Turkey last Tuesday.

A missing case was filed by his wife when he did not come back to his hours.

A manhunt was launched to find the 51-year-old. However, he was not aware that the rescue mission was for him in the first place and joined the hunting party.

The missing man came across the search party and joined in to help others to find himself. He came to realize the situation when his name was being called.

Mutlu, speaking with the local media said that the search party did not believe him when he introduced himself.

“After a while, they said they were looking for Beyhan Mutlu,” he was quoted saying in the report. “I broke into a cold sweat when I heard my name.”

He added: “I told them I was Beyhan Mutlu, but they continued to search. They didn’t believe me. The truth came out when my friend Mesut saw me.”

