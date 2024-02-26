Missing persons case: Supreme Court moved against formation of committee

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior approached the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to form of a three-member committee on the issue of missing persons, including Baloch students, ARY News reported.

In the challenging petition, the Ministry of Interior maintained that it is a ‘settled’ principle that the High Courts cannot exercise the power of suo moto notice. It was argued that the High Courts can only grant the relief which is sought in the writ.

The Ministry of Interior added that the IHC intervened in executive matters by ordering the formation of a committee. “There is already a commission of inquiry on the recovery of missing persons,” the petition added.

It was also maintained by the Ministry of Interior that the IHC cannot hear the Balochistan cases. Citing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and the capital city’s administration as respondents, the Ministry of Interior requested the apex court to annul the IHC’s February 19 decision.

Earlier on February 19, the IHC constituted a three-member committee on the issue of missing persons, including Baloch students, and once again summoned the caretaker prime minister on February 28.

According to a written order of Feb 20’s hearing, the three-member committee comprised directors general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Military Intelligence (MI), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, in the written order, stated that regardless of political government, the committee would provide answers regarding the missing persons.