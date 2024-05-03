Missing ‘TMKOC’ actor Gurucharan Singh ‘planned’ his disappearance?

Indian TV actor Gurucharan Singh, of the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame, who had been missing for over 10 days, is said to have likely ‘planned’ his own disappearance.

As reported by Indian media outlets, actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘TMKOC’, and went missing last week while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, is likely to have ‘planned’ his own disappearance and ‘moved out’ of the city.

Quoting the Delhi police sources, a local publication exclusively reported, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage, we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another.”

“Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi,” an insider told the outlet.

Notably, Singh’s family stated in the police complaint that the actor ‘left for Mumbai on April 22, at 8:30 pm, and has been missing since then’.

He was last spotted in the Palam area of the Indian capital, at 9.14 pm on the same day, while his contact number was active till April 24 and multiple transactions were done from the same.

On the work front, Singh rose to fame after playing the character of Sodhi in the popular Indian sitcom until 2020.

