Monday, July 28, 2025
Missing tourist family identified after being swept away at Babusar Top

DIAMER: A tourist family reported missing after being swept away by flash floods at Babusar Top has been identified on Sunday, according to local sources.

Local residents and rescue teams recovered a car and personal belongings from the flood-affected area.

Identification documents found at the scene revealed the missing individuals to be Shabana Liaquat, a TV anchorperson from a private news channel, her husband Liaquat, and their four children.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Diamer, the missing family hails from Nowshera, and search operations are underway to locate them.

At least 15 people were swept away by flash floods, on July 22, 2025, along the Babusar road, and so far, seven bodies have been recovered. Seven more individuals remain missing, said DC Diamer.

Read More: 3 tourists killed, 15 missing after cloudburst at Babusar Top

The district administration has deployed sniffer dogs and drones during the ongoing search and rescue operation in the area.

