KARACHI: The mystery surrounding the alleged kidnapping of a Pakistani-born US citizen, Zaid Munir, has reached an unexpected resolution. Police safely recovered him from a local hotel in Hyderabad and have handed him over to his family, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Shah Faisal Colony Police returned the US citizen to his family’s custody immediately after locating him. Police officials revealed that while a kidnapping case had been registered at the Shah Faisal Police Station a few days prior, Zaid Munir was actually staying voluntarily at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Following his recovery, Munir recorded a statement in police custody, clarifying that he had traveled to Hyderabad of his own free will to get married.

He further noted that he had already informed his sister about his travel plans. After completing necessary legal procedures, the police officially handed him over to his relatives.

Zaid Munir had arrived in Karachi from the United States on May 24, 2026. He left his relative’s house in Shah Faisal Colony at approximately 1:24 AM the following day, May 25, after which his phone became unreachable.

The incident was initially reported by his cousin, who is also a US national.

According to the original complaint, Munir had gone missing right after leaving the house, prompting fears of an abduction.