‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt

The action-packed trailer and title for ‘Mission: Impossible 8,’ starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise, was dropped on Monday.

The eighth film in the action universe is officially titled, ‘The Final Reckoning,’ set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025.

The title was originally slated to be ‘Part Two’ to 2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning’ and was planned for a release in 2022, but both films faced delays multiple times due to the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

Tom Cruise first revealed the title and a poster in the morning, along with the caption “Every choice has led to this.”

House later, the first trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ was dropped showing the Hollywood star scuba diving and exploring a wrecked submarine.

The action-heavy trailer also shows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt flying and falling out of a biplane.

Angela Bassett is returning to the franchise as CIA Director Erika Sloane, following her first appearance in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’

In ‘Dead Reckoning,’ Ethan Hunt finds himself up against a dangerous AI program called The Entity that seems to predict his every move and could cause disaster if it falls into the wrong hands.

After escaping a train crash at the movie’s ending, Ethan realizes The Entity is stashed aboard an old Russian submarine, but a foe from Ethan’s past named Gabriel (Esai Morales) is also on the trail.

Morales returns for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ along with Hollywood actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma.

Among the new members of the cast are Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed ‘Rogue Nation,’ ‘Fallout’ and ‘Dead Reckoning,’ is directing ‘The Final Reckoning.’