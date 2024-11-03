Tom Cruise in talks to revive ‘Days Of Thunder’ with sequel

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly in discussions to revive his NASCAR drama “Days of Thunder” with a sequel at Paramount Pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter, while quoting sources, reported that the actor wants to make a sequel to the 1990 film which saw him playing the role of Cole Trickle, a rookie stock car driver who joins NASCAR and must overcome personal and professional challenges to achieve success.

While the original ‘Days of Thunder’ managed to generate $157 million, with a production budget of $60 million, Tom Cruise was of the view that he could revive the NASCAR drama after the successful revival of 1986’s ‘Top Gun’ with a sequel film, as per the publication.

Paramount Pictures had earlier pitched a reboot of the title as a TV show, however, the Hollywood star rejected it.

Meanwhile, details about the creative direction, cast and plotline have not been revealed as both Tom Cruise and the studio remain tight-lipped about the ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel.

It is worth mentioning here that Cruise’s role as Cole Trickle was among the few Hollywood movies which solidified his status as an action star.

The actor starred in the NASCAR drama alongside actress Nicole Kidman, who later worked with him on films such as ‘Far and Away’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’

The two actors later tied the knot and remained married for 11 years.

Tom Cruise is gearing up to begin shooting for a new film for Alejandro G. Iñárritu film, details about which are not known as of now.

The Hollywood star’s recent outing was in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which will be followed by Part Two, set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025.