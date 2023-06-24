The death-defying motorcycle stunt of Tom Cruise by the cliff in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ was a surprise for Paramount Studio as well.

Speaking to an international publication at the UK premiere of the title, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie of the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible’ film revealed that not only from fans but the ambitious stunt, a literal leap of faith, was kept a secret from the film’s studio, Paramount as well.

“Well, fortunately, we were in one country, they were in another country, and communication was pretty fuzzy at that time in the world,” McQuarrie said as he recalled pitching the stunt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think they really knew what they were getting involved in until we sent it to them, which is kind of the case,” he added. “We talk about things in the abstract, but until they really see it… I don’t think any of us fully grasped what we were getting ourselves into until we did it.”

Earlier, Paramount dropped a making featurette of the jaw-dropping sequence, with Cruise practising the stunt multiple times before the production began in Norway.

Meanwhile, the seventh instalment in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series, ‘Dead Reckoning – Part 1’ is set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures on July 12.

