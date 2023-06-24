Tom Cruise to retire from ‘Mission: Impossible’ after ‘Dead Reckoning’?

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise breaks silence on his retirement plans from the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise after ‘Dead Reckoning’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of the most successful stars in Hollywood, Tom Cruise’s illustrious work body of over four decades can never be summarized without his character of Ethan Hunt in the self-produced ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series.

However, there were reports earlier that Cruise, 60, is done playing the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent in the spy actioner, and will step down from the role after the upcoming ‘Dead Reckoning – Part 1’ and its second part slated for 2024 release.

At the UK premiere of the title, he was asked to confirm the same by a foreign-based tabloid, when he replied, “You know, I can’t tell you right now.”

“I want to enjoy this moment right now, and it’s Part One and Part 2. This is a big action-adventure movie for everyone and I look forward to seeing it,” added Cruise, who has carried the role for 27 years.

While he did not refute the reports completely, he didn’t affirm them either. Only time will tell if the audience will continue to see the ‘Top Gun’ actor in the spy franchise or if he will pass the baton to someone else.

Meanwhile, the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film is set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures on July 12.

‘Fantastic addition’: Critics hail ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’