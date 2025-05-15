Mitchell Johnson advises Australian players to prioritise safety over IPL

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has advised Australian players to prioritise their safety over the IPL 2025.

Speculations about foreign players’ return to India began soon after the BCCI announced the resumption of the tournament.

The IPL 2025 had been suspended for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

While some players, including Pat Cummins and Travis Head, have reportedly committed to returning to India, others are likely to miss the remainder of the rescheduled tournament.

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has now called for the end of the ongoing edition of the IPL due to safety concerns.

Read more: Star Australia batter opts out of IPL 2025

“If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques. It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back,” he wrote in his column for The West Australian.

The former Australia pacer went on to call for ending the tournament or moving it out of India.

Mitchell Johnson also pointed out the repercussions Australian players might face if they refuse to return to India for the IPL 2025.

“While Cricket Australia has empowered players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy. Opting not to play could lead to disappointment or even professional and financial repercussions down the track, but prioritising safety is first and foremost,” he wrote.

He added, “It’s reported that players are weighing up the potential risks and the broader implications of their decisions. Ultimately, the choice should be about what feels safest and most right for each individual, rather than just a commitment to a franchise or winning a tournament.”

Mitchell Johnson also discussed the limited time Australian players will get to prepare for the upcoming WTC final in case they decide to play in the rescheduled IPL 2025.

“Let’s not forget that some Australian and South African players will need to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final. With the IPL final now pushed back to June 3, just a week before the WTC final starts at Lord’s, the impact on players’ preparation for what is supposedly as Test cricket’s showpiece match is another issue,” he wrote.