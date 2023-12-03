Mitchell Johnson lashes out at David Warner

Former Australia Speedster Mitchell Johnson lashed out at David Warner, who is set to retire from test cricket after the Pakistan series.

Australia spearhead Mitchell Johnson slammed the test opener saying “It’s been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal, the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country. As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?”

Questioning Warner’s form the Aussie speed gun said “Why a struggling Test opener get to nominate his own retirement date? And why a player at the center of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off?”

“Warner certainly isn’t Australia’s Test captain and never deserved to be for that matter. In fact, he ends his career under a lifetime leadership ban” Johnson added

David Warner, 37, indicated that he plans to quit the five-day game after the Test at his home Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan but continue in white ball cricket.

Warner who was in scintillating white ball form at the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2023, has scored just one Test century since early 2020 and averages only 28 since the 2019-2020 summer.

Australia will open the three-Test series against Pakistan in Perth on December 14, before the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, then Sydney, beginning January 3.

Australia squad for the first Test against Pakistan

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris.