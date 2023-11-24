22.9 C
Case filed against Mitchell Marsh for “disrespecting” World Cup trophy

A First Information Report (FIR) was reportedly lodged against Australia cricketer Mitchell Marsh in India for allegedly disrespecting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

A picture of Australia cricketer Mitchell Marsh with his legs on the trophy went viral after his team beat India in the final.

His behaviour sparked an outrage among Indian cricketers and fans.

A report by India news agency Live Mint stated that Right To Information (RTI) activist Pandit Keshav lodged an FIR against the Australia all-rounder over disrespecting the sentiments of his country’s cricket fans with his gesture.

He has forwarded a copy of his complaint to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a request to bar him from playing cricket in India.

It is pertinent to mention that India pacer Mohammed Shami, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps, said he was upset with Mitchell Marsh’s behaviour.

“I am hurt,” he said. “The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy.”

Mitchell Marsh scored 441 runs and bagged two wickets in 10 matches.

