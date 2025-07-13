Starc breaks Brett Lee’s record in 100th Test

Star pacer Mitchell Starc reached a major milestone in his 100th Test as he surpassed former pacer Brett Lee in the list of most wickets for Australia.

The 35-year-old picked up his 719th international wicket when he dismissed Kevlon Anderson on the first day of the third Test against the West Indies.

With his tally of 719 wickets, Mitchell Starc has become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia across all formats of the game.

He surpassed former pacer Brett Lee, who picked up 718 wickets for Australia in international cricket.

Brett Lee bagged 718 wickets across 322 international games, including 310 wickets in 76 tests, 380 wickets in 221 ODIs, and 28 wickets in 25 T20Is.

Read more: Mitchell Starc makes bombshell retirement comment

Mitchell Starc, who is playing his milestone 100th Test, has 719 wickets in 292 games for Australia.

The left-arm seamer bagged 396 wickets in the red-ball formats while playing his 100th game, 244 wickets in 127 ODIs, and 79 wickets in 65 T20Is.

It is to be noted here that legendary spinner Shane Warne tops the list for the highest wicket-takers for Australia with 999 wickets, followed by former pacer Glenn McGrath with 948 scalps.

Nathan Lyon, who is part of the Australia Test squad, sits in the fifth spot in the list for the highest wicket-takers for Australia with 592 wickets.

Highest wicket-takers for Australia:

Shane Warne – 999

Glenn McGrath – 948

Mitchell Starc – 719*

Brett Lee – 718

Nathan Lyon – 592*