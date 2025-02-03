Mitchell Starc makes bombshell retirement comment

Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has made a surprising comment on his future in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The left-arm pacer is a regular feature in the Australia red-ball and white-ball squads, however, he has not played in the BBL since his last outing for Sydney Sixers in the 2014-15 edition.

Mitchell Starc has now revealed when he might return to play in the league amid his busy schedule with the national side.

“I don’t know, to be honest. As long as the Australian summer is the way it is, where we have two weeks (off), not even – we had 10 days this year. If that’s how it is, probably not. If I retire from something, perhaps. Who knows?” he told an Australian media outlet.

It is worth noting here that Starc featured in 10 games for Sydney Sixers before he took a break from the BBL.

Reflecting on his time playing for Sydney, the Australia pacer said that he enjoyed playing for the team.

Read more: AUS v IND: Mitchell Starc uses THIS technique to help Australian batters prepare for swing bowling

“It’s hard to miss games to try and protect yourself. There’s always risk playing cricket, that’s never going to change. For me, I just want to keep enjoying playing as much cricket as I can. I really enjoy the BBL with Sydney,” he said.

Mitchell Starc’s last appearance in franchise cricket came in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after missing several seasons.

His teammate Travis Head had earlier shared that he would only play the IPL and the BBL alongside his national duty.

“I won’t play franchise cricket other than IPL. Big Bash will be the third team I play for, so I won’t play anything other than that at this stage, and I think that gives me the opportunity to have that time off,” Head said in an interview last year.