AUS v IND: Mitchell Starc uses THIS technique to help Australian batters prepare for swing bowling

Mitchell Starc turned heads during Australia’s practice session ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by using a unique ball with one red and one white half.

The specialized ball is said to enhance hand-eye coordination and generate significant swing, giving batters a challenging practice experience.

Starc, renowned for his ability to swing the white ball—a cricket ball known for minimal lateral movement—provides invaluable preparation for Australian batters ahead of the five-match Test series against India.

Facing his skills with the dual-colored ball ensures the batters are ready to tackle challenging swinging deliveries.

Reports suggest the Indian team has struggled against lateral movement during match simulations in Perth, a potential vulnerability Australia may look to exploit.

Preparing swing-friendly pitches could be a strategy to capitalize on this weakness. However, such a move carries risks, as India’s bowling lineup is also adept at exploiting swing-friendly conditions.

This focus on swing preparation highlights the tactical depth of both teams as they gear up for what promises to be a thrilling contest.

