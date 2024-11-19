AUS v IND: Mitchell Starc uses THIS technique to help Australian batters prepare for swing bowling

Mitchell Starc turned heads during Australia’s practice session ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by using a unique ball with one red and one white half.
The specialized ball is said to enhance hand-eye coordination and generate significant swing, giving batters a challenging practice experience.
Starc, renowned for his ability to swing the white ball—a cricket ball known for minimal lateral movement—provides invaluable preparation for Australian batters ahead of the five-match Test series against India.
Facing his skills with the dual-colored ball ensures the batters are ready to tackle challenging swinging deliveries.
Read more: WATCH: Rohit Sharma slams Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in single over
Reports suggest the Indian team has struggled against lateral movement during match simulations in Perth, a potential vulnerability Australia may look to exploit.
Preparing swing-friendly pitches could be a strategy to capitalize on this weakness. However, such a move carries risks, as India’s bowling lineup is also adept at exploiting swing-friendly conditions.
This focus on swing preparation highlights the tactical depth of both teams as they gear up for what promises to be a thrilling contest.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 schedule
|Date
|Test Match
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|Fri, 22 Nov ’24
|1st Test
|Perth
|07:50
|Fri, 06 Dec ’24
|2nd Test
|Adelaide
|09:30
|Sat, 14 Dec ’24
|3rd Test
|Brisbane
|05:50
|Thu, 26 Dec ’24
|4th Test
|Melbourne
|05:00
|Fri, 03 Jan ’25
|5th Test
|Sydney
|05:00