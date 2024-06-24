WATCH: Rohit Sharma slams Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in single over

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma hammered Australia’s Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in a single over during their Super 8 fixture at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

After losing his opening partner Virat Kohli for a duck, Sharma launched a counterattack against Starc at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.

The India skipper smoked Stark for four sixes and a four in the third over of the inning that set the tone for them in the game.

Mitchell Starc came to bowl the third over and was welcomed by Sharma with a stand-and-delivery six. He followed it with another maximum over mid-wicket.

The right-handed batter then hit the third delivery over mid-on for a four.

The fourth delivery was sent over deep mid-wicket for a 96-metre six by Sharma who was in sublime form in the T20 World Cup 2024 game.

After a dot ball, Sharma slammed a six off the last ball, making it a 29-run over which also became Starc’s most expensive over in T20I cricket.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected field first in a must-win game to advance to the semi-final.

Virat Kohli could not open account and was dismissed for duck in the second over of the inning as he attempted a long shot.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma-led India currently lead the Group 1 standings with four points in two matches and a net run-rate of +2.425.

While Australia have two points in their two games, they are still in the race for the semi-finals as they sit on the second spot of their group owing to a better run-rate than Afghanistan.

They were stunned by Afghanistan in their Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on June 22.