Mitchell Starc surprised at lower pace of Pakistani bowlers

The Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc said that he is surprised at the lower pace of Pakistani bowlers in the ongoing test series.

Speaking to media at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Mitchell Starc said “I think everyone was slightly surprised at the lower pace of the Pakistan bowlers when you’re generally used to some guys getting in the 150s [kph].”

He emphasized that “I don’t think that pace is the be-all and end-all, but it certainly plays a part and can help.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, and Faheem Ashraf put on disappointing performances as they found it troubling to clock high speeds.

Earlier, former test cricketer and Pakistan’s speed gun Waqar Younis opened up on the absence of genuine quick bowlers in the squad and said “Another thing that I’m worried about is that always when we come to Australia, one thing that excites is the fast bowling and this time around I’m not seeing that,” he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“I’m seeing medium-pacers or slow-medium-pacers, allrounders, there’s no real pace. People used to come and watch Pakistan pace bowlers really running in hard and bowling 150 clicks [kph], and that’s what I’m not seeing there.”

Australia are currently leading the Test series 1-0 after thumping Pakistan by a huge margin of 360 runs in the first Test match at Perth Stadium.

The second Test of the three-match series begins on Boxing Day in Melbourne, while the third Test will be played from 3 to 7 January in Sydney.