Mitchell Starc’s wife responds to speculations as pacer opts out of CT 2025

Pacer Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy has responded to speculations about her pregnancy as the pacer opted out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The left-arm pacer became the third frontline pacer to have been ruled out of the Australia squad, joining Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood alongside all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

While Commins, Hazlewood and Marsh were ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, Stoinis had announced a shock ODI retirement despite being named in the Australia squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The latest shock to Australia’s campaign came as Mitchell Starc opted out of the tournament due to ‘personal reasons.’

Australia’s national selector George Bailey had said that the board supported Starc’s call to withdraw from the Australia squad.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Bailey said.

Following the announcement of the pacer’s withdrawal, rumours began swirling around that his wife Alyssa Healy, Australia women’s captain, might be pregnant.

However, the Australia women’s captain put the rumours to rest in a recent ‘Willow Talk’ podcast, saying she and her husband are fine.

“I’m fine. Hadds (Brad Haddin) suggested maybe I was pregnant but I can guarantee that I’m not. Yeah we’re fine,” she added.

Meanwhile, Australia have now announced a revamped squad led by star batter Steve Smith in the absence of pacer Pat Cummings.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.