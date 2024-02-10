Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata 

Bollywood’s veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalized in a Kolkata hospital, after complaining of chest pain.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by the local media outlets of the country, veteran film actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, India, after he reportedly complained about chest pain on Saturday morning.

While the family has yet to confirm or issue any statement about the veteran’s health, the sources close to Chakraborty told the outlet that he felt uneasy this morning, after which he was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment there.

Reportedly, the veteran’s family is by his side at the hospital.

On the work front, Chakraborty, 73, was last seen as the Grandmaster on the Bengali dance reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance’, judged by Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee.

Meanwhile, he was also honoured with an Indian civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in January 2024. The veteran, who has performed in over 350 films across the languages, said about the honour, “After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour… It is a feeling I can’t express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love.”

Mithun Chakraborty considered committing suicide? Deets