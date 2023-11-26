ML-1 project: NRA China vows to collaborate closely with Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said on Sunday that the Main Line-I (ML-1) project would transform the transportation sector in the country and serve as a game-changer, significantly boosting the revenue of Pakistan Railways.

Speaking to a high-level delegation of technical experts from the National Railway Administration (NRA), China, he emphasized that the ML-1 project holds immense importance for Pakistan’s social and economic progress.

The purpose of the visit by the NRA experts was to evaluate the progress of the ML-1 project and expedite its implementation, the state news agency reported.

Syed Mazhar highlighted the significance of the collaboration with China, considering them a close friend and partner, often referred to as Pakistan’s ‘Iron Brother.’

The NRA pledged to collaborate closely with Pakistan Railways to kick start ground operations for the ML-I project.

The Chinese government has assured full support for the ML-1 project, and joint efforts will be made to ensure its swift completion.

The ML-1 project is poised to bring about a transformative change in Pakistan’s railway system, and both countries are committed to working together for the project’s speedy realization.

Related: ML-1 groundbreaking by early 2024, PM told

Yesterday, the Pakistan Railways administration urged swift action from China’s authorities on the ML-1 (Mainline-1) project.

Pakistan Railway CEO Amir Baloch made the request during a warm reception of a high-level delegation from China’s National Railway Administration.

The 21-member delegation, led by Zhu Mengrui, team leader of the ML-1 project, expressed full support and commitment to the timely initiation of the transformative ML-1 project.

Baloch highlighted the unprecedented cooperation between Pakistan and China in energy and transport sectors, emphasizing ML-1 as a game-changer that will revolutionize Pakistan’s transport and boost revenue in the freight sector.

Mengrui assured collaborative efforts in addressing all aspects, including financing schemes and design proposals, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and reducing transportation costs with the establishment of economic zones linked to ML-1.