MNA Jam Abdul Karim files plea in SHC against looming arrest

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s MNA Jam Abdul Karim, who had to reach Islamabad this morning not arrived from Dubai, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It was earlier said that Jam Karim, who was named in the high profile murder case of Nazim Jokhio, will reach Islamabad in PIA flight PK 612 this morning.

“He didn’t arrive home from Dubai today,” airport sources said.

Karim, who was nominated in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio in Karachi, had fled to Dubai.

Party sources said that he will reach Pakistan and will vote in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had got protective bail from the high court for his return to home.

Meanwhile, Jam Karim hs filed a contempt of court petition against Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others in the Sindh High Court (SHC) today.

In his plea to the high court, Jam Abdul Karim said, he had got protective bail from the high court on March 25 for his return to home.

“Jam Karim wants to appear and surrender before the trial court,” according to the petition.

“Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid has announced arrest depite the bail from the court of law,” petitioner said.

The Governor of Sindh has also wrote a letter to the government for adding his name in the exit control list, according to the petition.

“They want to hinder his participation in the no-trust proceedings in the parliament,” counsel of the petitioner said.

He pleaded for contempt of court proceedings against Rashid, Imran Ismail and others.

