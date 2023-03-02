MNAs resignations: PHC fixes hearing of PTI petitions

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has fixed the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitions against the acceptance of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) by the speaker, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The hearing of the PTI petitions against the MNAs’ resignations was fixed again by the Peshawar High Court (PHC). A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali high court will conduct the hearing on Friday (tomorrow).

The PTI lawmakers challenged the acceptance of their resignations in the high court and also sought court orders to stop the by-polls on March 16.

Moreover, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former members National Assembly (MNAs) from Karachi once again approached Sindh High Court (SHC) for an immediate hearing on a plea against the NA speaker accepting their resignations and the holding of by-elections on the vacant seats.

READ: PTI MNAS REQUEST NA SPEAKER TO WITHDRAW RESIGNATIONS

The counsel for PTI said that Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman Khan, Faheem Khan, Attaullah Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Najeeb Haroon and others have approached the SHC.

At the outset of the hearing, the PTI counsel urged the court to hear the case on an urgent basis as by-elections are scheduled for March 16.

“The by-elections are scheduled for March 16 but SHC has fixed March 21 as the date for hearing a case regarding NA resignations,” he told court and requested for an early hearing of the case.

At this, the SHC issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and fixed March 7 as the date for hearing PTI MNAs’ resignation plea.

Comments