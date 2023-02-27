PTI MNAs request NA speaker to withdraw resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation requested the National Assembly (NA) speaker to withdraw the resignations of the PTI MNAs, ARY News reported on Monday.

A PTI delegation led by Malik Amir Dogar met NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and requested to withdraw the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

Ashraf stated that all the resignations were accepted in accordance with the NA regulations. He added that letters were sent to the PTI MNAs for verification but no lawmakers turned up.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 123 PTI MNAs resigned en masse on April 11 last year after the success of a no-confidence motion against their party chairman and then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking postponement of March 16 by-polls on nine Karachi National Assembly (NA) seats.

The former PTI Karachi MNAS wrote a letter to the election watchdog to postpone by-polls in nine Karachi constituencies in light of the LHC verdict on PTI MNAs’ resignations.

The PTI Karachi MNAs have moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against the acceptance of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

In the petition, they maintained that after the LHC verdict, the speaker could not issue any notification regarding acceptance of the resignations.

