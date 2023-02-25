PTI Karachi MNAs challenge acceptance of resignations

KARACHI: The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi MNAs have moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against the acceptance of their resignations by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the petition, they maintained that after the LHC verdict, the speaker could not issue any notification regarding acceptance of the resignations.

The petitioners further prayed court to suspend the ECP notifications as case is already pending in Lahore High Court (LHC).

A total of 123 PTI MNAs had resigned en masse on April 11 last year after the success of a no-confidence motion against their party chairman and then prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking postponement of March 16 by-polls on nine Karachi National Assembly (NA) seats.

The former PTI Karachi MNAS wrote a letter to the election watchdog to postpone by-polls in nine Karachi constituencies in light of LHC verdict on PTI MNAs’ resignations.

he by-elections on NA seats will be held on March 16. The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

