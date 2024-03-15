Moammar Rana reveals what he liked in Mehnaz for marriage

Pakistan’s leading film star Moammar Rana revealed one attribute about his wife Mehnaz that he fell in love with and chose her for marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In an old interview with a digital channel, on the occasion of Eid, Mehnaz Moammar Rana, wife of the ‘Azaadi’ star revealed the secret of her timeless beauty, urging everyone, irrespective of gender, to stop doubting their partners.

“Please delete all the doubts from your life, be it, man and woman, it will make your life a whole lot easier,” she advised. “You only get to live once. Try to celebrate small blessings and learn to let go of things. You have to be forgiving in life.”

Impressed by the celebrity wife, the interviewer asked Rana if he chose Mehnaz for these forgiving qualities, to which, he shared, “Not at all. I only fell in love with her because of her hair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehnaz Moammar (@realmehnazmoammar)

“She used to have even longer, and beautiful hair [back then],” he added.

During the conversation, the couple also mentioned that Mehnaz is the strict parent to their daughters, whereas, the actor is the lenient one. “My point has always been that they must grow up to be strong and brave, and should not take anything for granted. They must know to work hard and earn for the smallest of things,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehnaz Moammar (@realmehnazmoammar)

Pertinent to note here that film star Moammar Rana tied the knot with his wife Mehnaz in 1998. The couple has two daughters together, named Rea and Raneya.

My parents were terrified to have Sahiba as daughter-in-law: Rambo