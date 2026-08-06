Dwayne Johnson appreciated his wife, Lauren Hashian, after they worked together for the first time together on Disney’s latest project, Moana.

During his interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Hollywood star couldn’t stop praising Lauren. While promoting the Moana: Voices Across the Ocean album. The album is inspired by Disney’s live-action Moana, Dwayne said his wife is “one of the greatest producers I’ve ever worked with.”

The actor noted, “I will say, not just because she’s sitting beside me and I’m looking for brownie points,” adding, “but she was truly one of the greatest producers I’ve ever worked with.” He added, “Incredibly detailed, lights up a room, very, very, very sensitive and empathetic to creatives and creative people”.

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Furthermore, Dwayne said, “I’m also aware that if I have an idea that I’m passionate about, it could come across as a force. And it requires someone, a wife who can take the force of it, but then come back and go, ‘I don’t know about that. Can I share with you my thoughts?'” Dwayne shared, “I’m usually like, ‘I don’t know about that! I think my idea is pretty good.’ You need that counterbalance”.

On the other hand, Lauren Hashian also shared about her experience working with her husband, Dwayne Johnson. She said, “Working together helps you stay connected. And it makes us closer. And I like to be connected to him!” Dwayne and Lauren tied the knot in August 2019.