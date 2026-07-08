'Moana' prepares to dominate Global Box Office

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Moana is expected to make more than $130 million worldwide during its first weekend in cinemas.

According to early tracking, the film is expected to earn over $60 million domestically, while international markets could contribute an additional $70 million to $75 million, bringing its worldwide opening to approximately $130 million or more. The film will launch in around 3,900 North American theatres, including IMAX, 3D, 4DX and other premium formats.

Dwayne Johnson will be seen as the demigod Maui, while Catherine Laga’aia takes over the title role of Moana from Auli’i Cravalho. The film revisited the story of Disney’s 2016 animated hit, which became one of the studio’s most successful modern franchises.

Despite optimism surrounding the release, industry analysts have questioned whether audiences are experiencing “Moana fatigue” following the enormous success of Moana 2, which surpassed $1 billion worldwide after its release less than two years ago.

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However, Disney remained confident, citing the original film’s enduring popularity on Disney+, where it has consistently ranked among the platform’s most-watched titles since launch.

Advance ticket sales currently suggest a domestic opening in the $60 million-plus range, slightly below earlier projections of $75 million. The film is expected to perform particularly well with families and female audiences, while key international markets include Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Moana will give Disney another major box office success as the summer movie season continues to outperform last year’s theatrical market.