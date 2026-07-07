ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has finalized a mobile application to facilitate the registration of retailers under the government’s fixed tax scheme, sources in the ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the app is expected to be formally launched next week, while a trial run will be conducted during the current week to test its functionality.

The sources said registration of small traders through the mobile application is scheduled to begin next month. Retailers registered under the fixed tax scheme will be required to file their tax returns from September.

The application will be available in Urdu, English, Sindhi, and Balochi to ensure easy access for traders across the country.

According to the sources, retailers registered through the app will be issued an FBR green plate, which will serve as proof of registration under the scheme.

The sources further revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already compiled data on more than 3.5 million retailers nationwide.

The government has set a Rs50 billion revenue target for the current fiscal year through the registration of retailers under the fixed tax scheme.

Earlier, the FBR officials told the Senate sub-committee for Interior on Monday that the tax authority required the cabinet’s approval for providing the tax-payers data to the parliament body.

Chairman of the committee Senator Saifullah Abro demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials attending the parliament body’s hearing demanded data of the taxpayers from the tax authority.

FBR officials said that the data of the maximum taxpayers could be shared after the cabinet approval.

“We have brought sufficient data but some information does not bring here,” FBR representative said. “We have written letter to the law ministry for those details,” official said. “The law ministry could guide us can we submit that data here or not”.