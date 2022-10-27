Mobile application of People’s Bus Service to be launched

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to launch a mobile application of People’s Bus Service in a bid to facilitate people of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to review the performance of People’s Bus Service.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon was apprised of the operations of the bus service, new routes, RTS system and establishment of command-and-control room.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the citizens would be able to track the bus service and pay through mobile application.

The meeting has also decided to activate ITS system, which includes CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities.

The minister further said that command-and-control room was being established in Sindh Mass Transit Authority, while mobile application and ITS system will be launched from November 30.

Earlier in October, the fares for Peoples Bus Service were jacked up from Rs50 to 100 after an extension in route.

As per details, the Sindh government has allowed the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the federal entity that operates and maintains Peoples Bus Service (PBS) in the province, to increase the fares of a bus route in the city.

The fares of the routes from R-1 to R-10 excluding R-9 were not increased but the fare of R-9 has been jacked up from Rs50 to Rs100.

The sources said the operator enhanced the fare of the PBS as it was not commercially viable to run the buses on the route extended up to 58 km due to an upsurge in prices.

Earlier, the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh issued the notification for the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service.

