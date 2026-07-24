ISLAMABAD, July 24: In Pakistan, mobile phone users pay 34.5 percent tax on recharge. Because of this now on 100 rupees mobile load you only get 72.77 rupees balance, ARY News reported.

Reports say that in Pakistan, mobile phone users are still carrying a heavy tax burden. In prepaid mobile recharge, almost one-third of the amount gets cut in different taxes.

Under the current tax system, if a user loads 100 rupees on a mobile, he only gets 72.77 rupees balance to use. While 27.23 rupees gets cut in different taxes. First 13.04 rupees is cut under 15 percent advance income tax.

After that on the remaining balance, 19.5 percent general sales tax is applied. From this, another 14.19 rupees gets cut.After this, the total tax burden on prepaid users reaches around 34.5 percent.

Because of this, Pakistan is consider in countries where telecom users pay more tax. Right now in Pakistan, there are more than 20 crore mobile users. Most of them use prepaid connections. Experts say that high tax on mobile services becomes a hurdle in the growth of digital facilities. Especially for low-income users, mobile and internet become expensive.

Earlier, Telecom companies in Pakistan increased the prices of several mobile call and data packages after receiving approval for revised tariffs.

The PTA has published the updated details of 15 hybrid and data-only packages on its website, allowing users to compare prices, validity periods, and included benefits across different mobile operators.

Under the revised tariffs, the prices of monthly call and data bundles have increased by as much as Rs500, while 15-day hybrid packages now cost up to Rs300 more than before.

Weekly hybrid packages have become up to Rs130 more expensive. Prices of three-day packages have increased by up to Rs21, while two-day bundles now cost up to Rs20 more. One-day hybrid packages have also seen a price hike of up to Rs5.

According to the PTA, the revised tariffs reflect increases of up to 33 percent for the affected mobile packages.

The regulator said it has released complete information on each package, including quarterly pricing updates, validity, and available services, so consumers can make informed comparisons before choosing a package.

The PTA said improving transparency in the telecom sector and protecting consumer interests remain its priority. It added that publishing package details on a single platform will help users compare available options more easily.

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