ISLAMABAD, July 16: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has imposed a total fine of Rs740 million on the country’s mobile companies over issuing SIM cards without the consent of citizens, ARY News reported.

The PTA took action after finding that SIMs were issued on people’s CNICs without their permission. The regulator held all four mobile companies responsible for serious violations in the SIM issuance process.

According to the PTA, the companies failed to properly monitor their franchises and biometric verification systems, which allowed such violations to take place.

The authority directed all mobile companies to deposit the fines within the given time. It warned that legal action will be taken if the companies fail to pay the penalties.

PTA also made it clear that any violation committed by a franchise will be considered the responsibility of the concerned mobile company.

The telecom regulator said illegal SIM issuance can lead to identity theft, cyber fraud and financial crimes. It added that strict enforcement is necessary to protect mobile users and strengthen the country’s telecom system.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a scheduled network upgrade that may temporarily affect mobile device registration services.

According to the PTA, the upgrade activity will remain underway from 5pm on June 24 until 6am on June 25. The authority said the initiative is aimed at improving network security, stability and overall system performance.

The PTA stated that the Mobile Device Registration System (MDRS) could face intermittent disruptions or temporary outages during the maintenance window.

PTA’s technical teams will monitor the upgrade throughout. Special steps are being taken to keep impact on customers minimal, it added.

All services will be restored once the upgrade is complete, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said.

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