PTA streamlines access to value-added services for mobile users

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has instructed all cellular mobile operators to facilitate customers by providing clearer access to information regarding their subscribed Value Added Services (VAS).

Under the directive, mobile users can now check and manage their active subscriptions through operator-specific USSD codes, enabling them to review and deactivate unwanted services more easily.

The PTA has issued the following codes for subscribers:

Jazz: *6611#

Telenor: *4444#

Zong: *6611#

Ufone: *6869#

According to the regulator, the initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening consumer protection, and helping users avoid unnecessary charges by keeping better track of active subscriptions.

The authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and promoting fair, user-friendly practices within the country’s telecommunications sector.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned citizens to immediately block any mobile SIM card registered in their name but being used by another individual, cautioning that such situations may lead to legal and security complications.

In a statemen, a spokesperson for the PTA said that allowing another person to use a SIM card registered in someone else’s name is a violation of the law.

The authority emphasised that if a SIM registered under an individual’s identity is used for any unlawful activity, the registered owner could be held responsible for the consequences.