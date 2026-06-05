Islamabad: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned citizens to immediately block any mobile SIM card registered in their name but being used by another individual, cautioning that such situations may lead to legal and security complications.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesperson for the PTA said that allowing another person to use a SIM card registered in someone else’s name is a violation of the law.

The authority emphasised that if a SIM registered under an individual’s identity is used for any unlawful activity, the registered owner could be held responsible for the consequences.

The PTA advised citizens to regularly verify the number of SIM cards registered against their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC). To do so, users can visit the official SIM information portal or send their CNIC number, without dashes, to 668 to obtain registration details.

The authority further urged the public to immediately block any unknown, unnecessary or suspicious SIM cards linked to their identity in order to avoid potential misuse.

The PTA also advised consumers to obtain new SIM cards only from authorised franchises or customer service centres.

According to the authority, further information and guidance can be obtained through the PTA’s official website.