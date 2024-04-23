Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi

KARACHI: The mobile phone services have been partially suspended in Karachi as part of stringent security protocols for the visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the city, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced in a statement that, as per the Ministry of Interior’s directives, cellular services will be unavailable on a few designated routes in Karachi from 3 pm on April 23 to 8 am on April 24.

The mobile phone services have been suspended on specific routes to ensure foolproof security for President Raisi. “This decision is being taken to ensure the security of the dignitary’s visit to Karachi,” said the PTA.

Major thoroughfares of Karachi have been closed for traffic as part of security measures taken ahead of the arrival of Iranian President. The metropolis’ traffic police shared an alternate traffic plan for commuters.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, both tracks of Sharea Faisal will be closed for traffic from the Jinnah Airport to Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), and routes from Sharea Faisal to Sharea Quaideen and Gurumandir will also remain closed.

Both tracks of Dr Ziauddin Road (Ziauddin Bridge and Lily Bridge) from Lily signal to Shaheen Complex, Khajoor Chowk are also closed for traffic today. The spokesperson added that both tracks of MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Garden Chowk (Aman Tower) will remain closed to traffic today.

Passengers from I.I. Chundrigarh Road, Tower, and Kemari West heading to the airport are advised to utilize Mauripur Road and Lyari Expressway via Superhighway Malir Cantt No.6 Check Post.