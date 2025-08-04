Gang using cargo companies for smuggling mobile phone busted in Lahore

LAHORE: A smuggling network involved in transporting stolen mobile phones through cargo companies has been busted in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, the operation was led by SHO Faisal Town, Afzal Rauf, along with his team against the smuggling network, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

According to SP Model Town Akhlaq Ullah Tarar, the arrests were made with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone location tracking.

The suspects would ‘snatch’ mobile phones, package them as parcels, and smuggle them to Peshawar via cargo services.

One of the suspects was spotted fleeing the scene after committing the crime in CCTV footage, the SP added.

He further stated that the arrested individuals are repeat offenders and have previous records in multiple theft and robbery cases.

Ten stolen mobile phones, Rs200,000 in cash, and two pistols were recovered from the suspects, identified as Shehzad and Hassan.

A case has been registered, and raids are underway to apprehend other members of the smuggling network.

Earlier, Karachi police uncovered a secret method of smuggling the expensive drug, weed, in the city as the traffickers now shifted to online deliveries using motorcycle riders, following the use of courier companies.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have made ‘significant’ breakthroughs with the arrest of suspect Abdul, who disclosed critical insights into the operation.