Mobile service suspended in Karachi, other parts of Sindh on Chehlum

Cellular and internet services are suspended across Karachi and other parts of Sindh province on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), cellular and internet services have been suspended at the request of the Interior Ministry to maintain law and order during the observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain.

Cellular and internet services are suspended in Saddar, Clifton, Defence, North Karachi, New Karachi, Ancholi, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, and Malir and other areas of Karachi.

Services are also suspended in Hyderabad, Thatta, Dadu, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Rohri, and Larkana.

The decision aims to ensure safety and security during Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum procession and gatherings.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed today with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifice for cause of Islam.

Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns across country to pay homage to martyrs of Karbala.

Additional measures have been taken for security of processions.