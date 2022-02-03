Mobile services suspended in Nushki: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that mobile services have been suspended in Nushki district in Balochistan following an attack from terrorists on the camp of security forces, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, the interior minister said that his ministry had already conveyed terror alerts to the chief secretaries of the provinces and concerned officials. “The security forces will foil these conspiracies and eliminate elements involved in such acts,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that military parades will be held on February 05 [Kashmir Solidarity Day], and March 23 [Pakistan Day] and the terrorists are trying to disturb such events.

“TTP has also stepped up its attacks after getting in touch with its handlers in Afghanistan and India,” he said and added that terrorists used the same weapons left by US forces in Afghanistan.

Moreover, Balochistan home minister Zia Langau said that some of the terrorists are being chased by security forces and the operation is ongoing in Panjgur. “Five terrorists are in hiding and the security forces are clearing the area,” he said while confirming that they had received threats regarding terror attacks this month.

He further shared that terrorists are getting support from two neighbouring countries alongside the Balochistan border and the authorities are in touch with the authorities there for action against them.

A total of 13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Nushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the troops successfully repulsed terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Nushki areas last night, after which they carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists hiding there.

In the Nushki operation, security forces encountered and shot dead five more terrorists, bringing the tally of the killed terrorists to nine, it said, adding four brave soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while repulsing the attack.

A clearance operation is underway in the Panjgur area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least 4/5 have been surrounded by security forces.

During intense exchanges of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom and four soldiers got injured.

