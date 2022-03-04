Model Town tragedy case: LHC sets date for larger bench hearing

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will resume proceedings into Model Town tragedy case from March 14 which saw the deaths of 14 people after police went after to remove barricades outside PAT headquarters, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Justice LHC Ameer Bhatti will lead the proceedings of the larger bench and will hear the petitions filed by the policemen against a JIT probing the incident.

In September 2021, a seven-member larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has been continued to hear petitions against the new Model Town JIT.

The seven-member larger bench will be headed by Chief Justice LHC Justice Ameer Bhatti.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Miss Aalia Neelam, Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will be the other members of the bench.

Read More: SC WITHHOLDS LHC ORDER ON SUSPENSION OF NEW MODEL TOWN JIT

The LHC had ordered the new JIT to stop the probe and told the government to cancel the notification of its formation after the new JIT was challenged in the high court.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town of Lahore. The workers resisted the move, which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 people dead and dozens others injured.

Comments